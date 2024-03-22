FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 142,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Shares of EAPR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $25.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.