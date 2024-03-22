FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 49,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

