FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,149,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,632,000 after purchasing an additional 474,843 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.