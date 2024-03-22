FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 345,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.