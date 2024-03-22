FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

