FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

