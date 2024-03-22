FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.5 %

SWK stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

