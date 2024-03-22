FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

