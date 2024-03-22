FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,968 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

