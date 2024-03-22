FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

