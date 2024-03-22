FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,831 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $116.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

