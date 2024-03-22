FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,001 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EJUL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 43.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

EJUL stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

