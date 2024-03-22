FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA FELG opened at $29.71 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.