FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FELG opened at $29.71 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.