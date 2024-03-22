FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $240.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.87 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

