FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $176.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

