Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.