Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $34,350,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

