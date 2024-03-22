Frank F. Taplin Sells 5,000 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HY opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

HY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

