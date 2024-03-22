Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.44

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $987.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPX. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

