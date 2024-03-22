FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

