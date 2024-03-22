Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 4.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 96,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 302,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 target price on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
