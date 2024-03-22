Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 11,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,041,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Citi Trends by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

