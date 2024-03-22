Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.44. 99,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 767,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -529.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 200,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 95,096 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 394,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

