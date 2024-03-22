Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Down 3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.44. 99,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 767,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -529.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after buying an additional 315,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after buying an additional 95,096 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 394,234 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

