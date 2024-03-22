General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

General Mills Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

