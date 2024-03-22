General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.11.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

