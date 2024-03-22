General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

General Mills stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in General Mills by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

