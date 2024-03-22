General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.63, but opened at $73.96. General Mills shares last traded at $70.69, with a volume of 1,910,390 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

