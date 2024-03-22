Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

