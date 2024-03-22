Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 432.05 ($5.50), with a volume of 35956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.39).

Specifically, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 11,872 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,743.68 ($63,327.41). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.11) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Genuit Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,135.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.