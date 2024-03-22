George Magrath Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $2.09 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 68,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

