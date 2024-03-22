Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of Gibraltar Industries worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $81.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.