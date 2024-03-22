Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $87.40.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.