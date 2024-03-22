Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.