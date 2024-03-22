Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$52.80 and last traded at C$51.58, with a volume of 415736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.71.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.9991259 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

