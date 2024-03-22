GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $59.87 on Friday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 835,281 shares of company stock worth $50,845,009. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.