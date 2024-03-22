GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.
GitLab Stock Up 4.6 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 835,281 shares of company stock worth $50,845,009. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
