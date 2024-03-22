Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.87

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 6061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,352,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

