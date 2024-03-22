Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.
