Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.92 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $483.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

