Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $675.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $679.68 and a 200-day moving average of $575.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,063 shares of company stock valued at $98,068,024 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

