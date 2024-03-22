Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,068 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,529,000 after acquiring an additional 404,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $274.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

