Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,846 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $117.17.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

