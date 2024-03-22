Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,029 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $127.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

