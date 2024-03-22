Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 20 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $914.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

