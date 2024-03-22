Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 287.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

