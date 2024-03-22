Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 9,207 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.