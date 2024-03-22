Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $163.72 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $165.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

