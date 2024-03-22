Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 3,823 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after buying an additional 360,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in BILL by 356.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 180,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth about $8,531,000.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BILL opened at $66.50 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57, a PEG ratio of 187.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.