Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,029 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

