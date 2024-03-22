Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $237,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

