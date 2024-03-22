Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $319,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Five9 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.90 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

